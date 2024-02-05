Irving (thumb) said he'll play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Irving has missed the past six games for Dallas and was officially listed as probable heading into Monday, but he sounded confident about his ability to play through a sprained right thumb after taking part in morning shootaround. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd hasn't revealed whether Irving will face a minutes limit in his return, though the fact that the star guard is making his way back from an upper-body injury would suggest that any restrictions he might face would likely have to do more with conditioning than anything. With Irving back in the fold, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway should all be in store for downturns in usage after all three players scored 18 points or more in Saturday's loss to the Bucks.