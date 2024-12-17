Share Video

Irving did not practice Tuesday due to right shoulder soreness, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Luka Doncic (heel) also missed practice, though it's possible both were just given the day off for rest. Irving's status for Thursday's game against the Clippers isn't expected to be known until the Mavericks release their injury report Wednesday evening.

