Irving has a soft removable splint to keep his right thumb stabilized and didn't go through shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus Atlanta, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving is officially listed as questionable Friday due to a right thumb sprain that also caused him to miss Wednesday's contest. While fantasy managers should wait for an official injury update, Irving's absence from shootaround is a bad sign of his availability against the Hawks.
