Irving is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to right shoulder soreness.

Irving is coming off a 42-point performance but could sit out the second leg of Dallas' back-to-back Thursday due to a shoulder issue. With Klay Thompson (foot) and Dante Exum (Achilles) also questionable, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jade Hardy and Max Christie could all receive increased playing time.

