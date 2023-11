Irving registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss to the Raptors.

Irving has scored at least 17 points in every game this season and is averaging 20.3 points across his first six appearances. While the 31-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 7.3 assists, his 43.1 field-goal percentage would be his lowest since 2013-14.