At Media Day on Monday, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd refuted the report that Irving (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery, Christian Clark reports.

Irving tore his left ACL on March 3, and while Kidd said he's doing "quite well," he added that the Mavericks aren't ready to put a timeline on his return. Kidd said that Irving is "on schedule" rather than ahead of it, and it sounds like fantasy managers shouldn't expect to see him until January at the earliest based on previous reports.