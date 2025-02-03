Irving (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Irving missed Sunday's loss to Cleveland due to right shoulder soreness, though he'll return to game action Tuesday. The superstar has averaged 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 13 points•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Game-high 36 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Leads on both ends in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 25 points in return•