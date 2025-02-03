Now Playing

Irving (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Irving missed Sunday's loss to Cleveland due to right shoulder soreness, though he'll return to game action Tuesday. The superstar has averaged 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings.

