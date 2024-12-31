Irving (shoulder) was removed from the injury report for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Irving has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which kept him out of Monday's game against the Kings. However, he appears ready to return to the floor Wednesday when the Mavericks take on the Rockets in Houston, as he has been taken off the team's injury report. With Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined, Irving should see all the usage he can handle.