Irving (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Irving has missed three straight games with a sore right foot but managed to log a full practice Thursday before being tabbed questionable. With Luka Doncic (thigh) ruled out, Irving would receive a usage bump if active. If not, Jaden Hardy, Frank Ntilikina and McKinley Wright would likely handle the brunt of the backcourt work.
