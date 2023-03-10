Irving (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.

Irving wasn't at Friday's practice due to a personal matter, but he's being labeled questionable Saturday because of a foot issue instead. Either way, there's a chance he doesn't play, which would be a bigger blow than usual with Luka Doncic (thigh) already ruled out. If both players are absent, more minutes could go to Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy and Theo Pinson.