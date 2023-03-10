Irving (personal) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.
Irving wasn't at Friday's practice due to a personal matter, but he's being labeled questionable Saturday because of a foot issue instead. Either way, there's a chance he doesn't play, which would be a bigger blow than usual with Luka Doncic (thigh) already ruled out. If both players are absent, more minutes could go to Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy and Theo Pinson.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Misses practice with personal issue•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Turns in big second half•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Leads Dallas with 33 points•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Fires up 30 against Durant's Suns•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Electrifies in victory•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Shooting struggles continue•