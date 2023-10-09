Irving (groin) is out for Tuesday's preseason game against Real Madrid, Marc Stein of Substack reports.
This injury has been lingering for a few days and the Mavericks aren't going to take any chances during the preseason. The injury doesn't sound serious enough to impact Irving's ADP in fantasy drafts just yet.
