Irving (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving could potentially be sidelined for weeks, but the team hasn't provided an official return timetable. Wednesday will mark his sixth straight absence, and Tim Hardaway, Dante Exum and Seth Curry will continue handling increased roles until Irving is back in the lineup.
