Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Irving will miss a second straight game due to a left foot sprain. Coach Jason Kidd said Irving remains day-to-day, so the point guard's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Denver. In Irving's absence, Josh Green figures to draw another start, but as usual, the Mavericks' offense should run through Luka Doncic.