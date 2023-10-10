Irving's groin soreness has not improved, and he's considered out indefinitely, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Irving struggled during the preseason opener, posting two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 14 minutes, and has missed three straight exhibitions since. While the term "out indefinitely" should be alarming, it's worth noting that Dallas doesn't play again until Oct. 20, so the star point guard has over a week before he'll need to be re-evaluated. If Irving is forced to miss the start of the regular season, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry and Josh Green would all be candidates for increased playing time.