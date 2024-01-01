Irving (heel) was able to go through Monday's morning shootaround, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Irving is still listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Jazz, but it appears that he has a good chance of making his return. If Irving does get the green light, it's fair to expect some restrictions early on.
