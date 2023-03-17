Irving (foot) participated in Friday's shootaround, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving fully practiced Thursday and is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Lakers after missing the last three games with a sore right foot. The 30-year-old's participation in the Mavericks' shootaround is encouraging, and he'll likely see a slight usage increase if he's available Friday since Luka Doncic (thigh) has been ruled out.