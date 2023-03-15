Irving (foot) said it's "not looking good" for him to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Irving has missed the last two games due to right foot soreness and is questionable for Wednesday's matchup, but he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction. With Luka Doncic (thigh) unavailable against San Antonio, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green will likely see extended run again Wednesday.