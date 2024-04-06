Irving finished with 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 108-106 victory over the Warriors.

Luka Doncic (knee) was out for the contest, but it was P.J. Washington who took the biggest step forward in the point guard's void, leading Dallas with 32 points. Nonetheless, Irving was a key factor in the close victory, ranking second on the team in scoring and rebounds while trying for the team lead in assists. Irving has been very steady as a scorer of late, posting between 24 and 30 points in seven straight games and averaging 26.3 points while knocking down multiple triples in every contest during that span.