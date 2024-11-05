Irving closed Monday's 134-127 loss to Indiana with 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes.

Irving played a season-high 40 minutes in the narrow loss. Staying healthy is paramount for Irving, who saw action in just 58 regular-season games last season. He's off to a great start so far, averaging 23.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals through seven games.