Irving totaled 30 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-119 loss to Cleveland.

The veteran guard is locked in right now, although Irving's efforts weren't enough to give the Mavs the win over the team that drafted him first overall back in 2011. Irving has scored at least 25 points in six straight games, averaging 28.8 points, 6.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 3.5 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from long distance.