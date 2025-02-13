Irving had 42 points (15-25 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Warriors.

it was the veteran guard's best scoring effort since he rained down 46 points on the Trail Blazers in his final outing of 2024. The seven made three-pointers were also a new season high for Irving, who has delivered at least 25 points in five of his last seven appearances while averaging 27.3 points, 6.4 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.9 steals. He attempted more than 20 field goals in all five of those performances, and Irving's shot volume should remain sky high with Luka Doncic now a Laker.