Irving closed Friday's 116-111 win over Houston with 35 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes.

The veteran point guard led all scorers on the night, combining for 68 points with Cooper Flagg as the Mavericks handed the Rockets their first loss. The 35 points were also a season high for Irving, as were the nine assists. He hasn't played more than 60 regular-season games in a campaign since 2018-19, but Irving's been mostly healthy to begin the current season and is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.2 steals in 28.6 minutes over five contests while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.