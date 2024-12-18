Irving (shoulder) was able to practice Wednesday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Irving missed practice Tuesday due to right shoulder soreness, but coach Jason Kidd didn't mention him when discussing the injury report which suggests that it's a minor issue. Irving's fantasy managers can pencil him into lineups for Thursday's game against the Clippers, but should check for official confirmation when the updated injury report is released Wednesday evening.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 21 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Chips in 29 points vs. Toronto•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Game-high 25 points in easy win•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Good to go Tuesday vs. Grizzlies•