Irving (thumb) is probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Irving continues to deal with a sprained right thumb, but he's suited up in recent matchups and will likely be available again Saturday. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.
