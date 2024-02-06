Irving (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Irving returned from a six-game absence Monday night and produced 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes. The Mavericks are usually very cautious with Irving, so it's a good sign if they are planning to play him on the second leg of the back-to-back set.