Irving racked up 39 points (14-27 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Irving put the Mavericks on his back, helping the team rally from a 28-point deficit, ultimately falling just short of the mark. Luka Doncic played just 16 minutes before a calf injury forced him to the sideline. Initial reports indicate the medical staff are preparing for an extended absence for Doncic, meaning Irving is going to be tasked with doing a lot of the heavy lifting moving forward.