Irving closed with 26 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 107-88 loss to the Clippers.

The Mavs suffered a blowout 19-point loss against the Clippers, but Irving still delivered a solid performance as Luka Doncic's backcourt partner. The veteran point guard is having a strong season, and he has adapted surprisingly well to being the second-best scoring threat, similar to what happened during his Cavaliers days alongside LeBron James. Irving has been averaging 25.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.