Irving amassed 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 loss to the Pacers.
Irving was far from being at his best, but the veteran floor general still provided a solid stat line in a game where he and Luka Doncic had to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. Irving has reached the 25-point mark in each of his last five appearances, tying his season-long streak in that department. He's averaging 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in February.
