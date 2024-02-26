Irving amassed 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 133-111 loss to the Pacers.

Irving was far from being at his best, but the veteran floor general still provided a solid stat line in a game where he and Luka Doncic had to do most of the heavy lifting on offense. Irving has reached the 25-point mark in each of his last five appearances, tying his season-long streak in that department. He's averaging 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest in February.