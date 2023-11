Irving accumulated 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 117-102 victory over the Magic.

Irving has now racked up 27 assists over his last three games. He has been a mainstay on the injury report as he tends to a lingering foot sprain, but he's logged at least 34 minutes in all five games he's been active for. Dallas will likely continue to manage Irving's workload throughout the week to keep him fresh for game days.