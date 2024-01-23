Irving (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Irving sprained his right thumb during Monday's loss to the Celtics and was wearing a brace following the game, but he said X-rays came back negative. Luka Doncic (back) and Dante Exum (heel) are also questionable, so Dallas' backcourt may be shorthanded versus Phoenix.