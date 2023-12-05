Irving (foot) questionable to play Wednesday against Utah, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving is dealing with right foot soreness, but he's been ramping up activity at practice and appears on track to suit up Wednesday. Irving has dealt with soreness in both feet this season, costing him four games in total but never more than two consecutively. Seth Curry would likely return to the bench if Irving is active Wednesday.
