Irving (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Irving has missed back-to-back games due to a sore right foot and is in danger of missing a third. Luka Doncic (thigh) has already been ruled out, while Tim Hardaway (calf) and Christian Wood (foot) are questionable, so it appears like Jaden Hardy and Josh Green could be in store for expanded workloads again.