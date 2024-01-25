Irving (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Irving missed Wednesday's game due to the thumb issue, which resulted in Grant Williams moving into the starting lineup and Jaden Hardy getting more minutes into the rotation. Irving managers can expect to get another update following Friday's shootaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Downgraded to out•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Game vs. Warriors postponed•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Quiet after overcoming injury scare•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Briefly exits against Lakers•