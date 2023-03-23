Irving (foot) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving remains plagued by right foot soreness, and he's already missed four of the past six games. If the point guard needs another game off, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy should continue seeing extra usage.
