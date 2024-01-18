Irving had 12 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 loss to the Lakers.

Irving left the game for over four minutes in the first quarter due to an apparent hip injury, but he was able to return and finish out the contest. However, his output was well below his recent norm, as he posted just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting after averaging 34.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting over his previous seven contests. It's possible the the hip issue affected Irving after his return to the game, but it's also worth noting that Luka Doncic was able to suit up after missing three straight contests. It's not surprising that Irving's output dipped with Doncic back on the court, though the pair has coexisted well this season, so fantasy managers should expect Wednesday's tepid output from Irving to be an aberration regardless of whether Doncic suits up.