Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Irving (calf) will join the team in Los Angeles for practice Tuesday and is expected to be available to make his Dallas debut Wednesday against the Clippers, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Though the Mavericks and Nets agreed Sunday to the deal that sent Irving to Dallas, the trade wasn't made official until shortly before Monday's game against the Jazz. Irving ultimately wasn't available to play in Dallas' 124-111 win over Utah, but assuming he makes it through his first practice with his new team without incident, he should be in line to suit up Wednesday. Irving will have to wait, however, to play alongside four-time All-Star Luka Doncic (heel), who is set to miss his third straight game Wednesday but could be available for one half of the Mavericks' Friday/Saturday back-to-back set in Sacramento.