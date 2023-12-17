Irving (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Irving will miss a fifth straight game and could potentially be sidelined for weeks, but the team hasn't provided an official timetable yet. In Irving's absence, Dante Exum has stepped up recently, but Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry are also candidates for increased usage.
