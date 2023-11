Irving (foot) will be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving has missed the last two games due to a left foot sprain, but he'll be back in action Friday. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game over his first two appearances of the season, but the Mavericks may monitor his workload during his first game back on the court.