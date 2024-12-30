Irving won't play against the Kings on Monday due to right shoulder soreness.

Irving was a very late addition to the injury report with an issue that he's dealt with previously this season. For now, fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston. Irving was terrific in his last outing, finishing with 46 points (16-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 loss to the Trail Blazers. With Irving out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson could see increased usage, and Jaden Hardy could get a big opportunity.