Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

After dropping 42 points in Wednesday's win against the Warriors, Irving won't play in the second game of a back-to-back Thursday against the Heat. Klay Thompson (foot) has also been ruled out for this game against Miami. However, Daunte Exum has been cleared to play and could still have an increased workload with Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy and Max Christie.