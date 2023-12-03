Irving (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Irving has been ruled out due to right foot soreness, and Dallas will be considerably depleted in the backcourt for this game since Tim Hardaway (back) and Dante Exum (personal) are also out. This means Jaden Hardy and Seth Curry could be in line to see extended minutes in the backcourt.