Irving (back) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Irving was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday and was downgraded from probable to questionable prior to being ruled out for the contest. Luka Doncic should see an uptick in usage while Jaden Hardy, Frank Ntilikina and Justin Holiday are in line for larger workloads as well. Irving's next chance to play will come on Feb. 23 against the Spurs.