Irving is expected to undergo an MRI on his right foot after he was forced out of Friday's 125-112 win over the Trail Blazers late in the second quarter with the injury, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Irving produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes before exiting the contest when teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot. Though Irving remained in the game to shoot a pair of free throws after suffering the injury, he then headed to the bench on Portland's ensuing possession and was ruled out for the rest of the game after being examined in the locker room. According to Grant Afseth of SI.com, head coach Jason Kidd said after the game that Irving didn't leave the arena in a wheelchair as some accounts had previously reported, but the fact that the star guard is being sent in for an MRI suggests that he could be at high risk of missing time. Seth Curry started the second half in Irving's stead Friday, but players such as Tim Hardaway, Derrick Jones and Dante Exum would seemingly benefit more from a usage and minutes standpoint if Irving misses Monday's game in Memphis. Dallas also played Friday without starting forward Grant Williams (knee) for the second game in a row, and another key rotation player in Josh Green (elbow) is week-to-week.