Irving recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Rockets.

Making his first appearances since suffering a torn ACL in March 2025, Irving led Dallas in scoring while shooting a respectable 46.2 percent from the field and knocking down two three-pointers. The veteran guard also distributed three assists without committing a turnover, demonstrating his usual composure as a ballhandler. Irving's 22-minute workload gave him a chance to build rhythm ahead of the regular season, and the goal is to have him as healthy and ready as possible for the campaign opener against the Rockets on Wednesday, Oct. 21.