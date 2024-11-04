Irving finished Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
The Mavericks cruised in a 23-point blowout win over a depleted Orlando team, so they didn't need Irving to log heavy minutes. This was just the second time the star floor general played less than 30 minutes across his six appearances, but Irving should see something closer to his regular workload in Monday's matchup against the Pacers.
