Irving delivered 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 win over the Nets.

Irving produced an efficient scoring performance against his former team, helping Dallas establish a commanding advantage before the fourth quarter. His limited workload reflected the lopsided result, not a diminished offensive role. Irving remains a dependable fantasy scoring option even when he's operating as a secondary scorer and playmaker behind star second-year forward Cooper Flagg.