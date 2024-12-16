Irving supplied 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 win over Golden State.

Irving, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson combined for 95 points as the Mavericks picked up their seventh win out of their last eight games. Irving has been a top-20 player in nine-category formats during that stretch, averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers.