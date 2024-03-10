Irving closed with 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 142-124 win over the Pistons.

Luka Doncic stole the show Saturday and grabbed headlines after tallying a sixth consecutive triple-double with 35 or more points, but Irving has been a productive presence alongside the Slovenian star in the backcourt. Irving has reached the 20-point plateau in four straight games, and while his assists numbers have decreased a bit due to Doncic's high usage rate, Irving still finds ways to contribute. He's averaging 25.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game since the end of the All-Star break.