Irving ended with 22 points (10-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 victory over the Spurs.

Irving finished with more field-goal attempts than points scored, and while that lack of efficiency might be an issue down the road, he's good enough to adjust as the season advances and could benefit from the attention that Luka Doncic will command on a regular basis. Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season between Brooklyn and Dallas, and he should hover around those numbers once again in 2023-24.