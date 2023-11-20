Irving finished with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-113 loss to the Kings.

Irving is not putting up the same numbers he'd have as if he were orchestrating the offense, but he's been a very productive second alternative next to Luka Doncic in the Mavs' backcourt. Irving has surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his last seven appearances and is averaging a solid 24.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game across nine November contests.